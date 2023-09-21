Share your thoughts on housing options in core neighbourhoods

Residents are invited to provide input to help shape the City’s approach to infill housing until October 15. With the Infill Options project, more infill housing – which includes carriage houses, multiplexes, rowhouses, townhouses, and low-rise apartment buildings – will appear in Core Area neighbourhoods as existing homes are renovated or redeveloped over time.

“One of the goals of the Infill Options project is to provide the opportunity for more types of housing throughout Kelowna. Supporting a diversity of housing sizes and types helps create more choices for people,” said Planner Daniel Sturgeon. “This infill housing strategy is one of several housing priorities the City is currently pursuing to support a healthier housing system.”

Kelowna is growing quickly and is expected to grow by 50,000 more people by 2040. To meet housing need for existing and future residents over the next two decades, the 2040 Official Community Plan (OCP) calls for 25 per cent of new housing to be in the form of infill throughout Core Area neighbourhoods. In 2022, the provincial government also announced plans which will require cities across B.C. to allow infill in more areas in an effort to combat a province-wide housing shortage.

In alignment with both OCP policy and provincial direction, the Infill Options project sets out to develop less restrictive regulations to allow more much-needed housing to be built than is currently permitted.

“Infill housing comes with benefits and trade-offs. It can help to improve housing diversity, affordability, transportation options and infrastructure costs, but also means having to make choices between things like yard space, parking, and building form,” said Sturgeon. “Through this engagement, we want residents to share their perspectives for balancing these trade-offs.”

The City has been working on its infill strategy since last year and has completed technical analysis to understand how and where infill can be accommodated. Recommended changes to the Zoning Bylaw aimed at expanding where infill is permitted are expected to be brought to Council for consideration later this year.

Learn more about Infill Options, complete the survey, and ask questions before October 15 on Get Involved.