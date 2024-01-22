Share your thoughts on the 2024-2028 financial plan: RDCO

The Regional District of Central Okanagan (RDCO) is preparing its 2024-2028 five-year financial plan and is seeking comments from residents.

“The development of a five-year financial plan ensures that the RDCO makes the best use of our resources, is transparent about financial decision making and is financially stable into the future,” says Tania McCabe, Director of Financial Services. “A draft financial plan has been developed to allow residents to comment on and make recommendations to programming, funding requirements and initiatives.”

The presentation of the proposed financial plan for the Regional Board’s consideration will occur on January 25, 2024. The financial plan focuses on addressing infrastructure needs for emergency response services, enhancing access to regional parks and ensuring adequate resources are available to meet the growing pressures on RDCO services.

The proposed financial plan outlines an increase to the operating budget of the Regional District of $4.1 million dollars, from $61.4 million to $ 65.6 million, which translates to a proposed 8.5% average increase for property owners in the Central Okanagan. It is important to note that regional district financial plans differ from municipal budgets and tax impacts vary depending on the area residents live and the services they receive.

The financial plan schedule is outlined below, and each session is live streamed and recorded. Visit rdco.com/agenda to watch the live streams and recordings.

Thursday, January 25 – 8:30 a.m. (initial presentation)

Thursday, February 8 – 8:30 a.m. (in-person comments)

Thursday, February 12 – 8:00 a.m. (deadline for comments)

Thursday, February 22 – 8:30 a.m. (feedback presented)

Thursday, March 14 – 8:30 a.m. (plan approval)

Thursday, March 28 – 8:30 a.m. (bylaw adoption)

Want to learn more about the financial planning process and review the draft plan? Visit yoursay.rdco.com. Residents have the opportunity to ask questions and provide comments until February 12, 2024.

Comments and feedback about the Financial Plan may be provided online or in person.

Email questions and comments to finance@rdco.com.

Leave a comment on the online forum at yoursay.rdco.com

Attend the February 8, 2024, meeting to comment in person

Send feedback by mail to 1450 KLO Road.

The Regional Board will give final consideration and adopt the 2024-2028 Five-year Financial Plan bylaw at its meeting Thursday, March 28 at 8:30 a.m.