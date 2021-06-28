Shared E-Scooter Program Continues with Restrictions

Kelowna Councillor Maxine DeHart does not have faith in the companies that provide shared e-scooters.

"I don't think I have much faith in the companies, because as Councillor Stack said and myself already they're not complying. You said were going to take care of that and already after our strong, what we said to them, 19 things we put in or whatever, still not complying."

Councillor Charlie Hodge said he's had issues with the program all along. "To me in my mind, if you want to operate in Kelowna you come and you do what you say you're going to do and you do the best job possible. I'm not convinced that's been the case. I think that we need to have a more responsible attitude from the operators involved and I think we have to be more careful about safety than we already are."

Councillors DeHart, Hodge, and Seiben opposed the motion.

Ultimately council supported staff recommendations to restrict the number of shared e-scooters available and where they can be ridden - like Bernard Avenue and the waterfront walkway.

Mayor Colin Basran said, "I'll be supporting the recommendation. I do think that the restrictions in place, particularly limiting the number that can be [downtown] as well as now making some areas off limits, I actually think it's going to have a significant impact."

E-scooter companies have until June 30th to comply with new restictions or have their licence cancelled.