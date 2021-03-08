iHeartRadio

SIGN UP NOW

Stay up-to-date and in-the-know by subscribing to our newsletter

Logo

SUBSCRIBE TO A NEWSLETTER

*
*
*
435 Bernard Avenue, Kelowna BC V1V 6N8  -   (250) 860-8600  -   webmaster@am1150.ca  -   webmaster@am1150.ca
C
Instagram

Sharon Shepherd believes women can make a difference

International-Womens-Day

Sharon Shepherd was involved in local politics for 15 years, both as a Kelowna City Councilor, then as Mayor for two terms from 2005 to 2011.

She believes there are many ways women can get involved and make a difference in the world.

"Getting involved in volunteer work and making a difference - one little volunteer initiative at a time makes a huge difference in the world," Shepherd says.  "Also women standing behind women that are working towards making changes in regulations in the world, running for politics, running their own businesses - getting that support is so essential."

On this International Women's Day - Shepherd encourages women of all ages to set goals and try and make them happen.

Click here for more information on International Women's Day.

News Tip
AM 1150 News Tip Banner 300 x 175