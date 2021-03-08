Sharon Shepherd believes women can make a difference

Sharon Shepherd was involved in local politics for 15 years, both as a Kelowna City Councilor, then as Mayor for two terms from 2005 to 2011.

She believes there are many ways women can get involved and make a difference in the world.

"Getting involved in volunteer work and making a difference - one little volunteer initiative at a time makes a huge difference in the world," Shepherd says. "Also women standing behind women that are working towards making changes in regulations in the world, running for politics, running their own businesses - getting that support is so essential."

On this International Women's Day - Shepherd encourages women of all ages to set goals and try and make them happen.

