Press release from West Kelowna RCMP on June 30, 2020:

West Kelowna – What has 12 legs and no traffic sense? A herd of three bighorn sheep!

West Kelowna RCMP were called out to Highway 97 near Butt Road just after 11:00 a.m., after a herd of three bighorn sheep decided to merge with traffic.

A marked police vehicle stayed behind the group and slowed traffic down until they could be convinced to safely exit the roadway and head back into the hills.