Shift into gear with spring road awareness

Warmer weather and increased daylight hours mean more people are using Kelowna’s sidewalks, bike lanes and shared pathways. Residents are reminded to share the road and stay aware of their surroundings.

“No matter how you choose to travel around Kelowna, either by driving, walking, or biking, we all have a role in keeping our roads safe,” said Matt Worona, Mobility Specialist at the City of Kelowna. “One crash is a crash too many, and we want to remind residents – especially following daylight savings time when there is typically an increase in collisions – to stay alert and watch out for one another.”

The shift to spring following daylight savings time has been found to link to an increase in traffic accidents. Drivers can do their part by taking extra caution at intersections and crosswalks and shoulder checking before turning right. One of the biggest risks facing people biking is “dooring,” which happens when someone in a parked car opens the door without checking for oncoming bicyclists. This can be avoided by opening the driver side door with your right hand, which will force a simple shoulder check before opening the door.

As biking continues to grow in popularity, so does Kelowna’s network of bike lanes and pathways. To accommodate this demand, the City continues to work toward improving its active transportation network, which includes more than 300 kilometers of on-street bike lanes and more than 35 kilometres of shared pathways.

Already in 2021, popular shared pathways such as the Waterfront Walkway and Okanagan Rail Trail are seeing increased usage compared to this time last year. The increased use makes it even more important to be mindful of others. Especially on shared pathways, people walking, biking and rolling are encouraged to stay to the right, pass on the left, and move to the side when stopped.

To learn more about active transportation in Kelowna, visit the City of Kelowna website. For more information about road safety and the rules of the road, visit ICBC's website.