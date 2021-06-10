Shocker at the gas pump

Another 10 cents per litre for regular gas in the Central Okanagan.

Prices began increasing on Wednesday afternoon as gas station owners increased their profit margin.

They could no longer operate their businesses with a profit of about 2 cents per litre.

Wholesale prices have risen with the market price of a barrel of oil has gone up to around 70 dollars.

Dan McTeague, President of Canadians for Affordable Energy, says there are other reasons at play.

Oil production levels are down, demand is growing and government policy across North America is now about going green, not continuing to use fossil fuels.

McTeague says this could be the summer when all of this comes to a head.

He warns we could see gas in the valley beyond $1.50 per litre.