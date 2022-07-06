Shooting Canada Day

The Penticton South Okanagan/Similkameen RCMP are looking for your help in finding a suspect in a shooting investigation.

On Canada Day, the Osoyoos RCMP responded to a shooting on the east side of Osoyoos Lake at an area frequented by locals and tourists.

A 22 year-old man from Maple Ridge was getting ready to watch the Canada Day fireworks when another man started an altercation before pulling out a gun, firing multiple rounds and shooting the victim before fleeing the area.

The victim received non-life threatening injuries.

The RCMP are looking for 29 year-old Steven Gallagher, who is considered armed and dangerous.