435 Bernard Avenue, Kelowna BC V1V 6N8  -   (250) 860-8600  -   webmaster@am1150.ca  -   webmaster@am1150.ca
Shooting Canada Day

The Penticton South Okanagan/Similkameen RCMP are looking for your help in finding a suspect in a shooting investigation.

On Canada Day,  the Osoyoos RCMP responded to a shooting on the east side of Osoyoos Lake at an area frequented by locals and tourists.

A 22 year-old man from Maple Ridge was getting ready to watch the Canada Day fireworks when another man started an altercation before pulling out a gun, firing multiple rounds and shooting the victim before fleeing the area. 

The victim received non-life threatening injuries.

The RCMP are looking for 29 year-old Steven Gallagher, who is considered armed and dangerous.

