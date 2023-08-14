Shooting in Spallumcheen

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP is investigating after a man was shot on a rural property in Spallumcheen late Sunday night.

On Sunday, August 13th, 2023, around 11:55 p.m., police received a report of multiple gunshots coming from a property in the 4800-block of Grandview Flats Rd South in Spallumcheen. Frontline officers responded to the area where they found a 31-year old man suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim suffered non life-threatening injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment.

The man is known to police and has been less than forthcoming with investigators, states Constable Chris Terleski, Media Relations Officer for the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP. From our initial investigation, this appears to be a targeted attack and there is no known risk to the public.

As part of the ongoing investigation, police have secured a residence in the area that is believed to be related to the incident.

Anyone with information related to the incident is asked to contact the Armstrong office of the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP at (250) 546-3028 and quote file 2023-5197. Information can also be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477) or leaving a tip online at www.nokscrimestoppers.com.