The RCMP are looking for a suspect in Monday's daytime shooting in the parking lot at Global Gym.

The victim was treated in hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect fled the crime scene in a silver 4-door sedan along Burtch Road.

It was later found abandoned and burning at the side of the road in the Glenmore area.

If you have video or were an eye witness, you are asked to call the RCMP.