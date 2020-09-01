Shooting victim identified

The Kelowna RCMP Serious Crime Unit has taken conduct of the investigation into the August 30th shooting in Kelowna, now deemed a homicide.

On August 30th, 2020 at approximately noon, Kelowna RCMP were called to the Kelowna General Hospital for a report of a gunshot victim seeking medical assistance.

Front line officers attended and located a 34-year-old Kelowna man suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

Another man was found deceased in a vehicle in the hospitals parking lot. The deceased has now been identified as 34-year-old Cory Allan Patterson also of Kelowna. Major crime investigators are releasing Cory’s identity in order to advance the investigation.

The initial investigation determined that the incident had happened while the two men were driving in the McCulloch Road area of Kelowna. It is believed the shooter then fled the area in a light coloured passenger vehicle.

Kelowna RCMP scoured the McCulloch Road area extensively and did locate evidence to support that the incident happened in this area. Officers remain in the area collecting physical evidence and speaking to residents and witnesses.

“This incident happened on our streets during the middle of the day,” says Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy of the Kelowna RCMP. “Such a reckless and violent incident put everyone in the area at great risk. We are doing everything in our power to identify the person or persons and we are appealing to witnesses to come forward and speak with us.”

No further information is being released at this time, but Kelowna RCMP is urging anyone who witnessed or has knowledge of this crime to come forward to speak with police immediately.

Anyone with any additional information is asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300. Or remain completely anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or by leaving a tip online at www.crimestoppers.net