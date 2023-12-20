Shoplifting crackdown leads to 50 arrests in Kelowna

Over the course of a week starting December 8, 2023, members of the Kelowna RCMP’s Community Safety Unit (CSU) executed Project Barcode, a nationwide initiative spearheaded by our partners at the Vancouver Police Department.

CSU officers who work closely with our crime analysts and local retail businesses, heard and identified the concern over growing retail theft and the elements of violence sometimes associated with these shoplifting incidents. After visiting and collaborating with our partners to the west, our CSU officers tailored an operation plan unique to Kelowna to address our own prolific shoplifters who are targeting the same stores.

Over the 7 day period, uniformed and plain clothes officers worked very closely with store and loss prevention employees to identify, monitor and ultimately apprehend shoplifters. Officers arrested over 50 individuals and recovered over $10,000 worth of merchandise. Approximately 30 Criminal Code charges will be submitted to the BC Prosecution Service along multiple referrals to the Restorative Justice program.

During the project, officers also located and arrested several individuals with outstanding warrants including one Canada Wide Warrant as well as impounded multiple crime vehicles for Motor Vehicle Act and Criminal Code related offences.

“This project was a tremendous success and we owe most of that to our security and loss prevention partners who do this every day” says Sgt. Scott Powrie Operations NCO Community Safety Unit. “They act professionally and are key figures in reducing incidents of theft in our community. These acts of violence against them will not be tolerated and it is our job to swiftly remind those who are putting them at risk.”