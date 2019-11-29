Short-term rentals licensing compliance underway

With short-term rental regulations in place since April this year, the City is implementing third-party monitoring and compliance efforts through the fall season and into early 2020. Those operating a short-term rental without a business licence will now be subject to compliance action and fines.

“Since Council adopted the new short-term rental accommodation bylaws, we’ve been busy processing business licence applications,” said Greg Wise, Business License Manager. “With the licensing process well underway, the City has brought on a third-party compliance monitor to ensure rentals are following new regulations, including zoning, parking, booking, listing, fire and safety requirements.”

So far, less than half of the approximately 1,300 short-term rentals identified as listed online are licensed. Operators without a business license and not compliant with rules and regulations may face a fine of up to $500 per day, per offence, or more if compliance efforts require escalation.

Licensed operators wishing to continue to operate a short-term rental in 2020 will receive a renewal notification and will need to renew their licence fees and ensure all documentation is accurate and up-to-date for the new year. Renewal notices will be mailed in early December, and licence fees are due by January 15 each year regardless of booking start dates.

Neighbours who have concerns about a short-term rental operating in their neighbourhood may visit kelowna.ca/business to find out what requirements operators and their guests should be following. Reporting a suspected unlicensed short-term rental, or filing a nuisance complaint relating to a short-term rental, can be done online at safe.hostcompliance.com/tips or by phone at 778-760-8747.

Short-term rental regulations align with the Healthy Housing Strategy and reflect the diverse community needs and interests, allowing residents to operate short-term rentals while also protecting long-term rentals, limiting impacts to neighbourhoods, and ensuring equity among all accommodation providers. The City will review the short-term rental regulations in late 2020.

For more information about short-term rental regulations and how to apply for a business licence, visit kelowna.ca/business.