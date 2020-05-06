Shots fired?

On May 5th, 2020 just before 6:30 p.m., Kelowna RCMP received a report of possible gunfire from a residence in the 1000-block of View Road in Kelowna.

Front line officers immediately secured the area and began an investigation. After speaking with all the parties involved, as well as several witnesses, it was determined that no firearm had been involved.

Anyone with any information about this crime can contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300. Or remain completely anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or by leaving a tip online with Crimestoppers.