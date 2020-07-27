Shots fired

A 47 year-old Kelowna man is on hot water for discharging several rounds of ammunition into Osoyoos Lake.

Sunday night the RCMP received a report of a man on a boat near White Sands Beach discharging several rounds from a firearm into the water.

Police located the boat, detained the man before seizing a folding 9 millimetre rifle.

He faces potential charges under the Firearms Act.

“We know others must have witnessed this,” said Sergeant Jason Bayda, Osoyoos RCMP Commander, “and we are asking any other witnesses to this reckless incident to please contact the Osoyoos RCMP.”

