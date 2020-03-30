Shots fired at home on Cadder Avenue

Just after 4:30 p.m. on March 28th, 2020, Kelowna RCMP received a report of a firearm being pointed at a man in at a residence in the 700 block of Cadder Avenue in Kelowna. Further information was provided that the firearm was subsequently discharged inside the residence.

Kelowna RCMP contained the area and safely brought all the occupants out of the residence. A 70-year-old man was identified as the suspect and arrested without incident. Officers located and seized a rifle from inside the residence.

“There is no evidence to suggest that the firearm was discharged at anyone,” says Corporal Jocelyn Noseworthy. “Regardless, it is extremely fortunate no one was injured as a result of this dangerous situation,”

The suspect was released on conditions for a future court date. The matter has been referred to the BC Prosecution Service for charge approval.