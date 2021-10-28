Shots fired at home on Kiniski Road: Kelowna RCMP

On October 27, 2021 just before 11:00 p.m., Kelowna RCMP responded to a complaint of shots being fired at a residence in the 800-block of Kiniski Road in Kelowna.

“Frontline officers immediately attended the area and located evidence of gunfire that targeted a specific residence,” says Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy of the Kelowna RCMP. “The residence was occupied by four adults and a youth. Fortunately, no one was injured.”

An extensive search of the area was conducted, but no suspects were located.

Officers remain in the area this morning collecting evidence and speaking to potential witnesses.

Anyone with information on this crime, or who had surveillance video of the area, is asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP by calling 250-762-3300, or remain anonymous by calling CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477.