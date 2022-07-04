Shots Fired at Williams Lake Stampede Rodeo

Police are investigating and have arrested one suspect after a public shooting at the Williams Lake stampede grounds Sunday afternoon.

On July 3, 2022 at 3 :37 pm, the Williams Lake RCMP were called to a report of a shooting on the stampede grounds located on the 800 block of Mackenzie Avenue South. Two people suffering from unspecified injuries have been taken to a local area hospital and one suspect is in custody. Preliminary information suggests that this incident was targeted and no further risk remains to the public. The investigation is in its infancy and no further information is available at this time.