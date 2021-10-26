Shots Fired Near Naramata

On October 26th, 2021, at approximately 7:30 a.m., front-line officers responded to a complaint of a gun shot victim outside a residence in the Indian Rock community, north of Naramata. The victim was conscious and asked for help.

Officers arrived and located a 36-year-old male victim, known to Police, suffering from a confirmed gun shot wound. He was taken by BC Ambulance to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Numerous local and neighbouring RCMP resources, including Air Services and Police Dog Services, were dispatched to the scene and around the community. Roadblocks were set up, with citizens directed to stay clear and report any suspicious people or activity.

A nearby vehicle fire was located a distance away, and is currently being investigated to determine if it’s related.

“Investigators are actively gathering evidence, and can confirm this appears to be a targeted shooting, and directly related to the drug subculture,” explains Constable James Grandy. “Our officers were on scene within minutes and able to determine this was an isolated, targeted incident and not a random shooting. We want to assure the community there’s no evidence of ongoing risk, and to continue to report any suspicious person or vehicle to our Detachment”, says Cst. Grandy.

Due to this being an ongoing investigation, no further details are available at this time.

If you have information or video surveillance which may be related to this incident and have not yet spoken with police, please contact the Penticton Detachment 250-492-4300.