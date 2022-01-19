Shots fired in Penticton

RCMP are investigating after shots werre fired Tuesday behind the Flamingo Motel in Skaha Lake Road in Penticton.

Investigators found empty bullet casings in the alleyway and a single bullet hole in a rear window of the Flamingo Motel.

No one was injured.

"This was a very reckless act which involved someone discharging a firearm in a highly populated and busy area of the community which could have had devastating consequences. We have engaged multiple specialized sections to assist in this on going investigation" says Sgt. Andrew Baylis. "Even though this occurred in a public area, we believe this was an isolated incident and there is no ongoing risk to the public".

Investigators are asking that if you witnessed this incident, call the Penticton RCMP