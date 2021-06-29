Show some love on pathways

With the increased popularity of active transportation and outdoor recreational activities, the City reminds the community to watch out for each other on Kelowna’s busy shared pathways. Over the past year, Kelowna’s shared pathways have been busier than ever, providing a place to connect, stay active and get around, and everyone plays a role in keeping these pathways safe.

“Since March of last year, the City has seen an increase in use on Kelowna’s active transportation corridors, especially on routes such as the Okanagan Rail Trail and Waterfront Pathway,” said Matt Worona, New Mobility Specialist. “We’re urging everyone to be mindful – especially on shared pathways – so that anyone, regardless of their age or ability, feels comfortable and safe.”

A little courtesy goes a long way. A few common rules apply on shared pathways, where places like the Waterfront Pathway are open to a variety of users travelling at different speeds. Users should always be alert, be heard and be predictable.

This means slowing down and alerting others before passing, moving off the pathway when stopping, keeping right and passing on the left, and checking ahead and behind before moving across the path. And while shared pathways offer a great place to socialize, groups should always ensure they’re providing enough room for others to pass.

“Shared pathways are a critical piece of infrastructure in Kelowna, making it easier, faster and safer for residents to get around while staying off of roads and away from motor vehicles,” said Worona. “The City works to improve safety through infrastructure design, signage, and programs, and ultimately it’s up to our community to make a habit of moving safely and considerately to ensure shared pathways remain open and accessible to as many people as possible.”

Kelowna has more than 35 kilometres of paved shared-use pathways that are open to a variety of users, including pedestrians, bicyclists, skateboarders, and those using roller skates, e-bikes and e-scooters. Other active transportation corridors such as those on Abbott Street and Ethel Street provide a separate sidewalk and bike path, and pedestrians should not be using the bike path on these routes.