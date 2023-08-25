Shuswap Emergency Program Update

Evacuation Status Dashboard

Please visit the Shuswap Emergency Program website to view the interactive map to find out if your property is on Evacuation Alert or Order.

BC Wildfire

For the latest updates on the Bush Creek East wildfire (K21633), visit the BC Wildfire Dashboard.

Structure Losses

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District (CSRD) is aware that members of the community have been anxiously awaiting news of the extent of the damage to homes and property. BCWS and the Canada Task Force 1 has almost complete their rapid damage assessment to structures in the area. Once the assessments are confirmed, information will be provided to residents and property as soon as possible. Thank you for your patience. Please monitor www.csrd.bc.ca for the latest updates.

Evacuation ORDER

An Evacuation Order means there is an immediate threat to life safety and you must leave the area. Remaining within an area on Evacuation Order poses a risk to you and first responders. The RCMP and security teams are conducting patrols to enforce safety and security measures.

Anyone who chooses to remain within Evacuation Order zones is asked to remain within your private property. Everyone is working towards the same goal of putting out these wildfires, BC Wildfire Service is actively working towards a plan to collaborate with local resident's who are wanting to help, to be able to do so. Please contact BCWS to learn more: 250-312-6649 or BCWS.Adams.Info@gov.bc.ca

Emergency Support Services

Those in the Anglemont and St. Ives areas, the CSRD has received Provincial Government approvals to offer you ESS support and resources during these times. We are here to help, please call us to learn more: 250-833-3350 or call ESS: 250-833-3360.

Information Briefing Video Updates

You can view the latest video update (recorded at 2 PM on Thursday, August 24, 2023, on the CSRD YouTube channel. The update features representatives with BCWS and CSRD. Click here to view the video, which provides detailed information about the Bush Creek East wildfire (K21633). The CSRD will host a live Wildfire Information Briefing on Wednesday, August 25, 2023, at 2 PM. The video will be available on the CSRD YouTube channel.

Access Permit

Due to ongoing safety concerns and active fire conditions, BC Wildfire Service has advised the CSRD to suspend the issuance of temporary access permits for the North Shuswap and Sorrento at this time. BC Wildfire has designated the area as unsafe for travel. For more information, call 250-833-3397 or email sepeoc.info@csrd.bc.ca.

North Shuswap

Due to the recommendations of BC Wildfire Service and the RCMP, road access has been deemed unsafe at this time. The CSRD has hired a barge to ship essential supplies to the North Shuswap area. The Seymour Arm forestry road is still open both ways and has been graded. If you have any questions, please call the EOC at 250-833-3350.

Sorrento Wildfire

Task forces are working in Scotch Creek, Lee Creek, Turtle Valley and Sorrento. BC Wildfire Service has deemed there has been no concerning or significant fire behaviour as of 2 PM this afternoon. BC Wildfire Service has informed us that there are bucketing helicopters available and numerous eyes on this fire.

Donations

Call the CSRD at 250-833-3396 to coordinate arrangements.



Livestock Assistance

Call the CSRD Agricultural Line: 250-833-3399.

Emergency Support Services (ESS)

Call: 250-833-3360.

Emergency Operations Centre (EOC)

Call: 250-833-3350 or email sepeoc.info@csrd.bc.ca.