Shuswap Emergency Program Update - August 17, 2023

The Shuswap Emergency Program is preparing for the chance the Evacuation Alerts currently in place for Lee Creek and Scotch Creek will be upgraded to Evacuation Orders. That has NOT happened yet, but the wind situation is not favourable for this afternoon. Now is the time to prepare yourself for an evacuation.

Get prepared with grab-and-go bags and important personal items.



Make sure your Alertable app settings include: “Columbia Shuswap Electoral Area F.”



Accommodation is non-existent in the Shuswap. The best thing to do is make arrangements to stay with family and friends in case of an evacuation. If this is not an option, your accommodation needs and possible solutions will be discussed when you check in at an Emergency Reception Centre.



If you leave the Alert area and an Order comes through, you will not be able to return, even to pick up family members or pets. If you plan to be away from home, make sure you have arrangements in place for those that will be staying behind.



Pre-register for Emergency Support Services by visiting the Scotch Creek Lee Creek Fire Hall. They will be open from 9 to 4 PM as long as the Alert status is on. It will be closed if the area moves to Order. Remember, this is an active fire hall and there may be emergency vehicles moving in and out.



Access on the Squilax-Anglemont Road is limited and should an Evacuation Order happen, that road may be converted to one-way access out of the area except for emergency vehicles.



If you are in the areas of St. Ives, Seymour Arm and Anglemont, you should prepare now to have enough resources on hand to shelter in place for 72 hours in case of limited road access.



BC Wildfire and the Shuswap Emergency Program are planning and staging structure protection sprinklers in the area. The wooden bridge at Squilax-Anglemont Road is being watered to help protect the it from fire.

We will be updating again later today. Please try to stay informed through the BC Wildfire Dashboard, CSRD and Shuswap Emergency Program website and social media.