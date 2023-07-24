Shuswap Emergency Program Update – July 23

The Lower East Adams Lake wildfire saw significant growth overnight and into today, with the size now estimated at 1,786 hectares. At approximately the same time yesterday, the fire size was estimated at 320 hectares.

Growth of the fire again continues primarily to the north, away from populated areas. There was some creeping of the fire on the south flank towards structures.

Winds continue to push the fire away from the Evacuation Alert area affecting 92 properties in the CSRD on Rawson Road. Alerts also remain in place for the Thompson Nicola Regional District (TNRD) and the Adams Lake Indian Band.

The BC Wildfire Service (BCWS) reports fire behaviour levels increasing yesterday, pushing the fire level into Rank 3-4. These levels of fire behaviour involve active, organized burning along the fire front and some movement of fire up into the tree canopy.

Terrain and access have been challenging on this blaze. As a result, BCWS has deemed this fire unsafe for firefighters, so they are unable to have ground personnel working on this wildfire at this time.

In making this decision, BCWS emphasizes that the safety of firefighters is their top priority and ground personnel will respond to this incident only if conditions are deemed to be safe enough.

Helicopters are working in the area today providing bucketing support and the focus remains on reducing fire spread towards populated areas near the shoreline of Adams Lake.

The Shuswap Emergency Program remains in close contact with BCWS and is working with the Neighbourhood Emergency Programs in the area to ensure residents are connected to the best information available.

Both BCWS and the Shuswap Emergency Program of the Columbia Shuswap Regional District will continue to provide information updates via our websites and social media platforms. Any changes to Evacuation Alerts will be broadcast through the CSRD’s Alertable emergency notification system. Sign up at csrd.bc.ca/Alertable.