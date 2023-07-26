Shuswap Emergency Program update July 26, 2023

SEP Update, July 26, 2023 – 4 PM

The Shuswap Emergency Program, the BC Wildfire Service, RCMP, Adams Lake Indian Band and representatives from the Adams Lake Ferry conducted a community meeting today for the affected residents under Evacuation Alert due to the Lower East Adams Lake wildfire.

BC Wildfire has assigned an Incident Management Team to the Adams Complex (Rossmoore Lake, Lower East Adams Lake and East Bush Creek wildfires). This provides additional resources to the fires in the area including aerial operations.

There are heavy lift helicopters bucketing the south flank of the fire, closest to the structures, today, July 26.

Structure protection teams have also been brought in today to plan the deployment of a mass water delivery system being brought to the area. This will complement the additional sprinkler units assigned to this fire.

This fire continues to burn in steep terrain that is inoperable for ground crews.

Lower temperatures are helping to reduce active fire behaviour.

Movement on the fire continues primarily towards the north side of the fire, away from structures.

BC Wildfire continues to update their dashboard, now with the assistance of dedicated information officers. Make special note of the Details tab on the webpage for this fire, as it may have additional information on the firefighting effort that is not on the main fire webpage.