Shuswap Emergency Program Update – July 30, 2023

The BC Wildfire Service (BCWS) is reporting that increased fire activity on the Lower East Adams Lake Wildfire yesterday, July 29, did not result in significant movement of the fire toward the residences under Evacuation Alert.

BCWS has reported to the Shuswap Emergency Program that there was a safety concern yesterday with a fixed-wing aircraft flying in the area where helicopters were bucketing the Lower East Adams Lake fire. There Is currently a Notice to Air Missions, also known as NOTAMs, in effect for the area. This restricts the airspace in and around forest fires. Regulations also apply to drone operators. Please do not hamper the efforts of firefighters by entering this airspace.

• The fire on the southeast flank, which is closest to the populated area, was held by the actions of the K-Max helicopter, which bucketed throughout the day yesterday

• The fire will continue to be managed by aerial resources as available.

• The BCWS Incident Management Team is working with Interfor to complete building guards on the northwest to northeast flanks.

• Interfor will continue to be engaged for heavy equipment and there are currently nine pieces of heavy equipment in use.

• Structure Protection equipment and teams remain in the affected communities.

This will be the only update from the Shuswap Emergency Program today unless additional updates are deemed necessary. Residents can also access the current updates from the BC Wildfire Service by going to their online dashboard.

Photos: (Top) A view of the Lower East Adams Lake Wildfire in the afternoon of July 29, 2023. (Below) A K-Max helicopter bucketing water onto the fire and an image from BCWS showing the flight patters of the bucketing operation.