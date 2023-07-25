Shuswap Emergency Program wildfire update

Shuswap Emergency Program Update July 25, 2023 – 3:30 PM

Additional wildfire fighting resources are headed to the Lower East Adams Lake Wildfire with the addition of a BC Wildfire Incident Management Team to provide support to the three fires burning in Thompson Nicola Regional District (TNRD), including the Lower East Adams Lake Wildfire.

The equipment deployment will include Structure Protection resources from the Shuswap Emergency Program and BC Wildfire Service (BCWS) specialized water delivery system. This will assist in protecting the structures in the area, which includes a mixture of seasonal, vacation and permanent dwellings.

The CSRD currently has 92 properties on an Evacuation Alert since Thursday, July 20.

This alert was also issued in conjunction with one property in the TNRD and an area under the jurisdiction of the Adams Lake Indian Band.

The fire continues to burn in very steep terrain that poses a significant risk to the safety of ground crews.

Cooler temperatures are helping to reduce fire behaviour in the region.

Eagle Bay Wildfire – There was a spot-sized fire start southwest of Wild Rose Bay at just after 6 AM today. BCWS took rapid action and now indicates that fire is under control.

Residents are encouraged to sign up now for Alertable, the CSRD’s emergency notification system, through the CSRD website, www.csrd.bc.ca. In an emergency situation, Alertable will deliver messages directly to you through an app, email, text, landline voice call or smartspeaker.