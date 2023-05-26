Shuswap Lake levels not expected to cause widespread flooding

While the Shuswap remains on flood-watch status for potential minor flooding issues due to high river and lake levels, the Shuswap Emergency Program is not anticipating any structures to be threatened this season by widespread flooding of Shuswap Lake.

With snowpacks dwindling, most of the major rivers in the region are seeing water levels decline or hold steady.

Shuswap Lake has experienced a steep rise in water levels over the past few weeks, due to higher-than-average temperatures increasing the rate of snow melt. The lake is currently at a level of 348.403 metres. This remains below the mark that would trigger the installation of some infrastructure protection measures for flood-prone areas in the Shuswap.

While water levels may increase slightly, it is expected that the lake level may peak next week and begin to slowly decline.

Last year, the lake peaked quite late, with the high-water mark not being reached until early-July.

The Shuswap Emergency Program is also not anticipating any significant issues with river systems unless an unforeseen rainstorm brings heavy precipitation into the area. Currently the forecast is calling for warmer and drier conditions. This month is trending to be the warmest and driest May on record.

Rivers, creeks and streams continue to flow at a high rate. It is important to be safe near fast-running water or flooded areas. Please remember to stay well back from creek bank. Water flow rates in some areas remain intense enough to easily overwhelm even strong swimmers. Ensure children and pets are always supervised.

Boat operators are reminded that spring run off increases the level of debris in local lakes. Slow down and use extreme caution when boating to avoid collisions with logs or branches. During high water conditions, it is common courtesy to slow down and keep boat wakes low when near the shoreline.