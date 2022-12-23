Shuttle buses between YLW and YVR now being offered to get travelers home for the holidays

YLW has partnered with Cheers! Okanagan Tours to provide an alternate transportation option for passengers travelling between Kelowna International Airport (YLW) and Vancouver International Airport (YVR).

Shuttle information

Shuttles will be provided between YLW and YVR on Friday, Dec. 23, Saturday, Dec. 24, and Sunday, Dec. 25.

Travel to YVR: shuttles will begin loading at YLW at 7 a.m. and will depart at 7:30 a.m. The anticipated drop-off at YVR is 1:30 p.m.

Travel to YLW: Shuttles are anticipated to begin loading guests and luggage at 2 p.m. and depart by 2:30 p.m. The anticipated drop-off at YLW is 8:30 p.m.

The pick-up/drop-off times are subject to delays while enroute from YLW to YVR and YVR to YLW.

Please note: shuttles will only pick-up/drop-off at YLW and YVR.

How to book

Bookings are only accepted via email at bookings@cheersokanagantours.com and will be managed in the order they are received on a first come, first served basis.

Information required in the booking request:

First and last name of each traveller

Mobile phone number

Email address of the lead traveller in the group

Pick-up airport (YLW or YVR).

More information is available on ylw.kelowna.ca/holidaytravel