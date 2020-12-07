Sick Out BC Sees Estimated 5,000 Participate

Co-organizer of the BC Student Sick Out held December 1st says it was fantastic.

Miranda Tracy estimates 5,000 people participated.

"We had the BC Workers' Union also back our Sick Out BC. They sent a letter to Dr. Bonnie Henry and Adrian Dix. They also asked all of their employees to participate and they have over 35,000 employees."

Tracy says districts would not reveal if any schools saw a 10% decrease in attendance on the day.

"I have been hearing from cities and towns all across BC that teachers did notice a decrease. We did hear of one particular class in Surrey had 15 children out of 25 away."

Tracy says Green Leader Sonia Furstenau responded to their email campaign in full support, even taking to social media to challenge the NDP government to take action.

Tracy says hosting another Sick Out isn't out of the question if COVID protocols in schools aren't changed soon.