Significant Damage to School after Group Climbs on Roof

Penticton RCMP requests the public’s help to identify the persons responsible for causing significant damage to Penticton High School after climbing on the roof.

During the early morning hours of April 24, 2022 four individuals arrived at Penticton High School, 158 Eckhardt Avenue, in what appears to be a white Nissan Juke and climbed onto the roof of the building. During the ascent they damaged equipment related to the school district’s network. Estimated costs to repair are over $8000.

“This kind of damage is senseless,” said Cst Dayne Lyons, Penticton RCMP Media Relations. “Whether accidental or intentional, the repair costs come out of the pot of money that would be better spent on students and education.”

If you have information, you are urged to call the Penticton RCMP at 250-492-4300. To remain completely anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or leave tip online at www.crimestoppers.net