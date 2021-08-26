Significant increase in vaccine bookings

The Province has recorded a significant increase in the number of vaccine registrations and bookings for first doses, particularly among people under the age of 40.

On Monday, there were 8,909 new registrations and 7,347 new appointment bookings. This represents a 174.8% increase in daily registrations and an 88.6% daily increase compared to the previous Monday, which recorded 3,242 new registrations and 3,896 bookings.

On Tuesday, Aug. 24, there were 10,175 total new registrations and 9,486 new appointment bookings. This represents a 201.3% increase in registrations and a 124.4% increase in bookings compared to the previous Tuesday, which recorded 3,279 new registrations and 4,228 appointment bookings.

"Getting vaccinated is the most important step we can all take to move out of this pandemic, and the momentum this week is positive news," said Adrian Dix, Minister of Health. "I am pleased that people are heeding our call to roll up their sleeve to help stop the spread of COVID-19. But there's more work to do, and I encourage everyone to make the best choice to protect themselves, their loved ones and their community - get vaccinated."

In the past two days, 12,904 people under the age of 40 have registered to receive their COVID-19 vaccine, and 11,301 people under 40 have booked appointments. This compares to 4,161 registrations and 5,077 appointment bookings for people under 40 during the same period last week.

"B.C. has enough vaccines for everyone who is eligible, and there are lots of opportunities to get your shot," said Dr. Penny Ballem, head of B.C.'s Immunization Program. "You can walk in, book an appointment or visit any of our pop-up clinics. Get vaccinated. It's simple, it's convenient and it helps your community."

On Aug. 23, the Province announced a new order from the provincial health officer that will require proof of vaccination for people attending certain social and recreational events and settings in B.C. People who receive their first dose by Sept. 13 will be able to continue to attend these events.