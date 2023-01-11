"Significant rock fall" closes Garnett Family Park until further notice: RDOS
A geotechnical assessment is underway at Garnett Family Park in the Heritage Hills neighbourhood of Okanagan Falls in Electoral Area “D”. Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen (RDOS) staff were alerted to a significant rock fall near the park pathway on the morning of Tuesday, January 10, 2023.
The area is cordoned off and the park is closed until further notice. Residents and visitors are asked to avoid the area. More information on the safety of the bank is expected in the coming hours.
Please monitor the RDOS website and social media channels for further updates.
-
Warriors adding more depth to the blueline before trade deadlineThe West Kelowna Warriors Junior Hockey Club has acquired defenseman Landen Hilditch (’05) from the Surrey Eagles in exchange for future considerations.
-
Timeline for Lakeview “Peanut” Pool revitalization project updatedWork continues on the revitalization of the Lakeview “Peanut” Wading Pool in the East Hill area of the city.
-
Police confirm missing 39-year-old woman located safeCrystal Swetz-Wallace has been located by police and is safe and well.
-
Rockets blanked on home ice by Cougars: more roster moves made before trade deadlineThe Prince George Cougars blanked the Kelowna Rockets 3-0 on Tuesday night at Prospera Place in Kelowna, BC.
-
Coldest Night of the Year returns to VernonFeel the night's bite on February 25, 2023, as a reminder of the hardships people endure when they don't yet have a home.
-
Feedback wanted by City of Kelowna for updates to Glenmore Recreation ParkExciting updates are coming to Glenmore Recreation Park (GRP) and the City is providing residents with the opportunity to give their feedback on updating the concept design.
-
Kelowna RCMP officer wins provincial awardTraffic safety award for notable performance.
-
Rockets make another dealFlamand to Brandon for Johnson and picks.
-
Coffee with a cop begins ThursdayThis coming Thursday (January 12) the Kelowna RCMP will host the very first Coffee with a Cop at Deville Coffee on Bernard Avenue Downtown Kelowna from 9:30am – 11:00am.