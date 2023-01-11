iHeartRadio

SIGN UP NOW

Stay up-to-date and in-the-know by subscribing to our newsletter

Logo

SUBSCRIBE TO A NEWSLETTER

*
*
*
435 Bernard Avenue, Kelowna BC V1V 6N8  -   (250) 860-8600  -   webmaster@am1150.ca  -   webmaster@am1150.ca
-1°C
Instagram

"Significant rock fall" closes Garnett Family Park until further notice: RDOS


RDOS

A geotechnical assessment is underway at Garnett Family Park in the Heritage Hills neighbourhood of Okanagan Falls in Electoral Area “D”. Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen (RDOS) staff were alerted to a significant rock fall near the park pathway on the morning of Tuesday, January 10, 2023.

The area is cordoned off and the park is closed until further notice. Residents and visitors are asked to avoid the area. More information on the safety of the bank is expected in the coming hours.

Please monitor the RDOS website and social media channels for further updates.

12
News Tip
AM 1150 News Tip Banner 300 x 175