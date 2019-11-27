Silver Star Mountain open tomorrow

The alpine ski season officially kicks off at SilverStar tomorrow (Thursday November, 28) with some of the best early-season conditions in BC.

"We couldn't be more thrilled to kick-off another amazing season on the slopes at SilverStar," said Chantelle Deacon, media relations manager, SilverStar. "Our 100% all-natural snow surface is fantastic with good coverage and plenty of runs for everyone to enjoy.”

SilverStar is opening the Comet Six-Pack Express, Gondola, Silver Queen and Discovery Magic Carpet, which will give skiers and riders access to more than 25+ runs. The mountain is also opening two lanes of tubing at Tube Town this Friday, Saturday and Sunday, but the public will have to wait a little bit longer until Brewers Pond and mini snowmobiles open for the winter.

"Early-season conditions are looking great, and it's looking like nothing but sunshine going into the weekend," Deacon said. "We will be handing out hot chocolate and donuts at 8 AM and the lifts will begin operation at 8:30 AM."

Nordic skiing conditions are also looking amazing with more than 45+ km of trails open for cross country skiers.

“Although we have good early-season conditions, it’s important to stay off runs that are not yet open, and to be safe at all times while riding the slopes.”

Aside from skiing and riding, there are many other fun family-friendly events to kick-off the opening of alpine this weekend. SilverStar's annual Christmas light-up takes place on Friday, and this extremely popular event brings in thousands of people to the village.

"This is not only our biggest night of the year, but it's also our busiest night of the year," Deacon said. "We ask anyone who is planning on attending to make sure they get up here early to find parking."

The light-up will feature everything from local crafts and talents, hot food and drinks, sleigh rides, fire dancers, fireworks at 7 PM sharp, Santa Claus and so much more. On Saturday, SilverStar's Art Gallery, Gallery Odin, invites everyone to come and enjoy the eclectic array of art by Western Canadian artists from 1 to 8 PM. Head to the Red Antler this weekend for live music or for the very popular Sunday Roast.