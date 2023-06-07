Silver Star Road island work to begin

Motorists traveling along Silver Star Rd near the Foothills may experience some travel delays this week.

Crews will be conducting work on the road island between Star Road and Bates Road. The work will take place Thursday, June 8 and Friday, June 9, between 7:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. each day.

Two-way traffic will be maintained but short duration stops can be expected. Please slow down in and near the construction area and follow all traffic control devices and personnel. The City appreciates everyone’s patience while the work is being completed.