iHeartRadio

SIGN UP NOW

Stay up-to-date and in-the-know by subscribing to our newsletter

Logo

SUBSCRIBE TO A NEWSLETTER

*
*
*
435 Bernard Avenue, Kelowna BC V1V 6N8  -   (250) 860-8600  -   webmaster@am1150.ca  -   webmaster@am1150.ca
15°C
Instagram

Silver Star Road island work to begin


Road_Work_Graphic_533x300_1 (wings) (1)

Motorists traveling along Silver Star Rd near the Foothills may experience some travel delays this week.

Crews will be conducting work on the road island between Star Road and Bates Road. The work will take place Thursday, June 8 and Friday, June 9, between 7:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. each day.

Two-way traffic will be maintained but short duration stops can be expected. Please slow down in and near the construction area and follow all traffic control devices and personnel. The City appreciates everyone’s patience while the work is being completed.

12
News Tip
AM 1150 News Tip Banner 300 x 175