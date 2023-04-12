Silver Star staying open for extended week.

With 10cm of snow overnight and 15cm in 24hrs, SilverStar kicks off its extended week of operations with plenty of snow for riders and is the only ski resort still open in the Okanagan.



"We've had such a great season of snow we're staying open until April 16th", says Ian Jenkins, Director of Sales and Marketing. "With some sun and warm weather now in the forecast, it's going to be an incredible week of Spring skiing and riding."



"We also have a Rail Jam, DJ, and beer garden in the village this Saturday, and terrain park sessions on Sunday," says Jenkins. "Come on up and join us for the last week of skiing in the Okanagan!"



The resort will be offering discounted lift tickets online all week for riders looking to get in some final laps for the season.



The closing date for the mountain is scheduled for April 16, 2023. This season SilverStar has had over 760cm of snow and currently has a base of 244cm,



Visit skisilverstar.com for details on lifts and operating hours.