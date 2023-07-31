SilverStar - New look, same great vibe

We are excited to introduce the new SilverStar Mountain Resort logo, marking an exciting milestone in the ongoing evolution of our Resort brand.



The fresh new look is a visual representation of both our mountain and our community; vibrant and dynamic, with a nod to the past and a step into the future.



Progression for us is more than just a lifetime pursuit, it’s our lifestyle.

We aspire to always be moving forward – learning, growing and chasing down the best parts of life. It’s part of our adventure lifestyle, and the logo update is one more step in our journey forward.



What’s next

In the coming weeks you will begin to see our digital footprint take on a new look and feel, including our website, emails, and social media.



Our colourful village won’t change, however we will take this opportunity to freshen up our mountain entry signage, improve our wayfinding and update our core village signage.



Through the upcoming Winter and Spring we will continue to update mountain signs, and our goal is to have everything transitioned by Winter 2024-25.



