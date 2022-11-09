SilverStar Opens Cross Country Ski Trails This Weekend

SilverStar is excited to announce they will open their cross-country skiing trails this Saturday, Nov. 12, two weeks ahead of the scheduled opening day, which was previously set for Nov. 25.



"It was a warm fall, but over the past two weeks the weather changed suddenly and it didn't take much for us to get buried in light, fluffy powder," said Chantelle Deacon, communications manager, SilverStar.



And the numbers don't lie. SilverStar did indeed get buried in over 100 cm of powder.



"Right now, our village base is at 82 cm, and 106 cm at the top of the mountain," Deacon said. "We haven't seen so much snow this quickly and this early in years up here on the mountain."



With the early opening, that means many of the mountain businesses will open early as well.



"Red Antler will be open daily, along with the ticket office," Deacon said. "Come on up, check out all the snow, have lunch at the Red Antler and pick up your season pass if you haven't already. You don't want to be the one waiting in line for your pass on Alpine opening day."



"Snowshoe trails will also open," Deacon said. "We should have all Nordic and snowshoes trails open for the weekend as long as we can groom them out in the next few days."



Hours: Starting Saturday, Nov. 12.

Red Antler: 8am to 7pm

Evolve Retail, Tickets/Passes Office, Rentals: 8am to 4pm

Nordic Trails: 8:30am to 3:30pm



On Thursday, Nov. 10, SilverStar will reassess the tentative opening for Alpine, which is currently scheduled for Dec. 2.



“If this winter weather continues, an early Alpine opening is definitely VERY likely,” Deacon said.



For more information visit skisilverstar.com