SilverStar's Crankworx Summer Series less than two weeks away

This epic multi-sport event will kick off on Friday, August 4 and the excitement will continue straight through the weekend ending on Sunday, August 6.



Back this year is the Rheeder Slopestyle, a Gold level Freeride Mountain Bike (FMB) Slopestyle Event, on course designed by local legend Brett Rheeder. We’re also pleased to announce the addition of a Silver Level Women’s Slopestyle, the first of its kind to be held at the Crankworx Summer Series.



Other competitions will include Pump Track, AirDH and Dual Slalom.



"With five different events including our new Women’s Slopestyle, it's going to be a weekend filled with big air, fast berms, and some of the best riding in the world," said Ian Jenkins, Director of Sales, Marketing & Events at SilverStar. “This year we’re also excited to unveil a new Dual Slalom course built by Bas Van Steenbergen, as well as some fun enhancements to the Slopestyle course.”



Some of the best Slopestyle riders in the world are currently registered to compete. Pro riders competing include well-known names like Erik Fedko, Lucas Huppert, Tom Isted, Paul Couderc, Ben Thompson and Griffin Paulson.



Top riders on the women’s side include Patricia Druwen, Alma Wiggberg, Harriet Burbidge-Smith, Natasha Miller, Mia Moore, and Caroline Buchanan.



For those looking to get amongst the action, registration for non-slopestyle events at both amateur and pro levels is open until midnight July 30th for riders over 13 years old.



All five events are free for the public to attend, with the Slopestyle and Dual Slalom being crowd favorites.



We encourage people to come up and join the festivities and watch the best riders in the world compete right here at SilverStar.



Here’s what’s on schedule for the SilverStar stop:



Friday, August 4:

Air DH Finals

Pump Track Finals

Saturday, August 5

Dual Slalom Finals

Slopestyle Qualifications

Sunday, August 6:

FMB Silver-Level Women’s Slopestyle Finals

Rheeder Slopestyle at SilverStar (FMB Gold-Level Men’s Slopestyle Event

See full details for Crankworx Summer Series Canada at SilverStar here.

