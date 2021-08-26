Single-event sports betting available on PlayNow.com tomorrow

Tomorrow, BCLC will begin offering single-event sports bets and bets on racing and fighting on PlayNow.com when Bill C-218 – the Safe and Regulated Sports Betting Act – comes into effect.

“This is a landmark moment for BCLC and our players,” says Lynda Cavanaugh, BCLC’s Interim President and CEO. “We’re excited to enhance our offerings on PlayNow.com, the only gambling website operating in B.C. where revenue goes back to British Columbians by supporting provincial initiatives like healthcare, education and community programs.”

In fiscal year 2020/21, PlayNow.com generated a record-breaking $252-million to the Province of B.C.

This new offering means PlayNow.com players can place a single wager on the outcome of a football game, such as Saturday’s tilt between the BC Lions and Ottawa Redblacks, or the Seattle Seahawks’ season opener on September 12. Players will also finally have the option to place bets on racing and fighting, including this Sunday’s boxing match between Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley.

As single-event sports betting is introduced to PlayNow.com, BCLC will continue prioritizing the health of players. PlayNow.com features numerous responsible-gambling safeguards, including dedicated player-health specialists known as GameSense Advisors who are available via telephone and online chat. PlayNow.com is the only gambling website in North America and one of the few in the world to offer this service. These specialists support players with healthy play habits, and can refer them to treatment and support services if needed.

BCLC continues to explore additional opportunities to implement single-event sports betting across land-based channels, including casinos in British Columbia.

Under B.C.’s Gaming Control Act, BCLC has the delegated authority to conduct and manage commercial gambling — including online gambling — on behalf of the Province of B.C. No other person or company may conduct, manage, or operate a commercial gambling organization in B.C.

As B.C.’s only legal online gambling website, PlayNow.com must meet high standards for technical integrity, age verification and responsible gambling, as well as federal anti-money laundering requirements.