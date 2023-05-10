Sip into Summer with the Okanagan Spring Wine Festival

The Okanagan Wine Festivals returns this Spring with a new look and feel. The reimagined Okanagan Spring Wine Festival will deliver elevated experiences throughout the Okanagan Valley June 3rd through to June 11th. The festival is excited to collaborate with regional tourism partners to amplify the unique assets found throughout the Okanagan.

Traditionally held in May, the 2023 festival moved to June to celebrate during what is known in wine country as the birth of a new vintages. The vines are coming to life and the excitement is palpable around the newly released wines. With this in mind, we invite you to Sip into Summer at our Signature Event series.

On the afternoon of Saturday June 3rd, the Okanagan Spring Wine Festival kicks off the festival with the brand-new WINE Garden Party presented by Valley First. The afternoon event takes place at the beautiful Cove Lakeside Resort in West Kelowna. Guests will be greeted with a glass of sparkling wine from the Okanagan Bubbles and Co. wine cart. The picturesque gardens are the perfect backdrop to experience wines from your favourite Central Okanagan wineries.

The culinary team at The Landing Kitchen & Bar have created a small bites menu to complement thewines. We recommend Garden Party attire to add to the festivities.

The following Friday, June 9th is the prestigious British Columbia Lieutenant Governors’ Wine Awards private reception, where the 2023 Platinum medal winners and Wine of the Year will be announced. Awards are presented at the Penticton Trade and Convention Centre. The wines were judged by an esteemed panel of wine experts in April and the medal winning wines will be making their first public appearance.

After the awards reception, the Penticton Trade and Convention Centre will transition to host the Valley First Okanagan Spring Grand Tasting. The Ballroom will welcome wineries from the South Okanagan including your favourites from Summerland, Naramata Bench, Okanagan Falls, Oliver and Osoyoos. The showcase of newly released whites, reds and roses will be accompanied by a selection of small bites and live entertainment.



This is a weekend of festival activities not to be missed. Local accommodation partners look forward to guests enjoying the weekend of festivities and have great options to Stay and Play.

Rounding out both weekends for wine enthusiasts is, the newly launched TASTE Passport. The TASTE Passport is created to showcase the talent and offer unique elevated experiences at wineries throughout the Valley. June 3rd and 4th the TASTE Passport features wineries located in Kelowna and along the WestsideWine Trail in West Kelowna.

The weekend of June 10th and 11th TASTE Passport holders will explore the South Okanagan including Summerland, Naramata Bench, Okanagan Falls and Oliver. On June 11th, the District Wine Village; Canada’s first winery cluster will offer the TASTE Passport in the Village. Each weekend, the TASTE Passport allows you to select six experiences from participating wineries. Passport holders are able to pre-select your winey visits allowing you to create your

own unique itinerary. TASTE Passports are $65 and include experiences thoughtfully curated by each winery. Special flights of wine, new releases and food pairings will surprise and delight.

There is also a Designated Driver TASTE Passport available for $45. The TASTE Passport is available 11:00 am to 5:00 pm each weekend. In addition to the Festival’s Signature Events, there are a number of special events featured by throughout the Okanagan Valley. Visit our website for a full listing of upcoming events.

Join us June 3rd to 11th to celebrate the timeless craft of winemaking, experience the unique communities of the Okanagan and discover a new favourite.

All tickets are available through thewinefestivals.com.