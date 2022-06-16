Sister Act

The UBC Okanagan Heat women's volleyball team has added a Kelowna product.

She is considered one of the Top 10 volleyball athletes in British Columbia.

Here name is Abigail Hettinga.

Hettinga joins sister Madelyn on this years team.

"Abigail has great volleyball aptitudes and is an extremely versatile athlete able to play several positions," commented head coach Steve Manuel on his latest recruit. "Her speed, agility and overall physical strength are all great qualities that will serve her well at the next level."

Heat women's volleyball fans will have their first opportunity to see Abigail compete for UBCO when the Heat host the Mount Royal Cougars in their 2022-23 home opener on Friday, October 28.