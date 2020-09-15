Six More COVID-19 Cases in the Interior

Joint statement on B.C.'s COVID-19 response, latest updates September 15, 2020:

VICTORIA - Adrian Dix, Minister of Health, and Dr. Bonnie Henry, B.C.'s provincial health officer, have issued the following joint statement regarding updates on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) response in British Columbia:

"Today, we are announcing 97 new cases, including one epi-linked case, for a total of 7,376 cases in British Columbia.

"There are 1,590 active cases of COVID-19 in the province, 3,001 people who are under active public health monitoring as a result of identified exposure to known cases, and 5,548 people who tested positive have recovered.

"Currently, 63 individuals are hospitalized with COVID-19, 20 of whom are in intensive care. The remaining people with COVID-19 are recovering at home in self-isolation.

"Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 2,608 cases of COVID-19 in the Vancouver Coastal Health region, 3,784 in the Fraser Health region, 195 in the Island Health region, 479 in the Interior Health region, 225 in the Northern Health region and 85 cases of people who reside outside of Canada.

"There have been no new COVID-19 related deaths, for a total of 219 deaths in British Columbia. We offer our condolences to everyone who has lost their loved ones during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"There has been one new health-care facility outbreak at OPAL by Element in the Vancouver Coastal Health region. In total, 11 long-term care or assisted-living facilities and three acute-care facilities have active outbreaks.

"There have been no new community outbreaks, although there continue to be community exposure events.

"Alerts are posted on the BC Centre for Disease Control's (BCCDC) website, as well as on health authorities' websites, providing details on where the potential exposure occurred and what actions to take - whether you need to self-isolate or monitor for symptoms.

"There is much that we know about COVID-19 and much that we continue to learn each day. What we do know is that now is the time for all of us to take a step back so we can move forward safely. To do this, we need to do our part to break the chains of transmission in B.C.

"We must hold steady with our layers of protection. From keeping safe distances, to washing our hands, staying home, and staying away from others when we are ill and have symptoms of COVID-19, we must all do our part. And if we do have symptoms, contact 811 to arrange to get tested.

"Testing allows for rapid contact tracing. It means public health teams are able to quickly notify those who may be at risk and contain the spread to the others in the community.

"As teachers and youth get back to the classroom, public health teams have been there and are working closely with schools to manage and contact trace any time a COVID-19 case arises.

"This is time to get ready for the fall and winter seasons, to set the routines that ensure we stick with six people and avoid activities that will put ourselves and those we care for at risk.

"Let's continue to monitor ourselves for symptoms and to modify our activities so we can all manage COVID-19 as it remains in our communities. Let's take the precautions we need to that will protect ourselves, our loved ones, our Elders and our communities."

Quick Facts:

* Assisted living, long-term care homes and seniors' rental buildings with ongoing COVID-19 outbreaks are as follows:

* Vancouver Coastal Health

* OPAL by Element assisted living facility

* Point Grey Private Hospital long-term care facility

* Royal Arch Masonic Home long-term care facility (second outbreak)

* Fraser Health

* Bear Creek Villa independent living facility

* Cherington Place long-term care facility

* Evergreen Hamlets long-term care facility

* Kin Village assisted living facility

* Milieu Children and Family Services Society community-living facility

* New Vista Care Home long-term care facility

* Normanna long-term care facility

* Rideau Retirement Centre independent living facility