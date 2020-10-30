Sixth Anniversary of Caesar Rosales' Death

It was this day six years ago.

Caesar Rosales was stabbed in the neck and killed in a random attack on a Kelowna transit bus.

President of Amalgamated Transit Union 1722 Al Peressini said, "To this day the driver is still emotionally upset when he thinks about it, as are the supervisors. I just can't imagine what Caesar's family is going through, I know he had a child. It's just a senseless, cowardly attack. To end a man's life over nothing is just mindboggling to me."

Today you'll notice black ribbons on Kelowna busses and at noon every bus that can pull over safely will do so to take a moment of silence in memory of Rosales.