Size does matter
The Penticton Vees have a new goalie.
Colin Purcell has commited for the 2021/22 season.
The 19 year-old comes to the Vees after playing two seasons in the United States Hockey League.
Purcell is a big goalie, standing 6’7” and weighing 205-pounds.
The BCHL season starts September 19th.
