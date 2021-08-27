iHeartRadio

SIGN UP NOW

Stay up-to-date and in-the-know by subscribing to our newsletter

Logo

SUBSCRIBE TO A NEWSLETTER

*
*
*
435 Bernard Avenue, Kelowna BC V1V 6N8  -   (250) 860-8600  -   webmaster@am1150.ca  -   webmaster@am1150.ca
C
Instagram

Size does matter

1200px-Penticton_Vees_logo.svg

The Penticton Vees have a new goalie.

Colin Purcell has commited for the 2021/22 season.

The 19 year-old comes to the Vees after playing two seasons in the United States Hockey League.

Purcell is a big goalie, standing 6’7” and weighing 205-pounds.

The BCHL season starts September 19th.

12
News Tip
AM 1150 News Tip Banner 300 x 175