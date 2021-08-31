Press release:

Skaha Creek Fire Evacuation Alert: August 30, 2021 – 15:30 hrs

The Penticton Indian Band Council has authorized an Evacuation Alert for properties in Skaha Hills, Riva Ridge, Holiday Hills RV Resort, as well as in the PIB Lower Village south of Shingle Creek.

click interactive map for details.

Members of the public are invited to follow the PIB social media profiles listed below for current information:



• On Facebook you can find us at “sn’pinktn eoc”.

• On Twitter you can find us at “@PibEoc”.

• On Instagram you can find us at “@pibeoc”.

Community members will be given as much advance notice as possible prior to evacuation; however you may receive limited notice due to changing conditions.

Monitor the PIB social media channels for information on evacuation orders.