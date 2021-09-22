Skateboard park opens

Today, members of West Kelowna Council, together with community partners Westbank First Nation and Okanagan Regional Library, marked the opening of the new Skatepark at Memorial Park with a ribbon cutting ceremony.

“This popular amenity will provide opportunities for all ages and abilities to enjoy and be a welcoming place to gather,” said Mayor Gord Milsom.

“The design and construction of the new Skatepark could not have been achieved without the valuable input from our Skatepark community and the public. We are grateful for their participation and passion,” he added.

A public Skatepark opening event is slated for 2022, pending BC COVID-19 measures, when social distancing and safety protocols are reduced.

As construction is now complete, the existing Skatepark will be decommissioned in preparation for construction of West Kelowna’s first City Hall and a permanent home for the Westbank Library Building.

Earlier this month, crews began site servicing for the building.