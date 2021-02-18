Skating on thin ice

Cold temperatures last week made for ideal ice conditions on area lakes and ponds.

Okanagan residents took the time to 'lace up the skates' in the great outdoors.

Sadly for them, things are warming up in a hurry.

That means the danger is there to fall through the ice:

"You are not going to drown immediately. You are going to have some time, once you get over that initial shock to control your breathing. We encourage bystanders, the most important thing they can do is phone 9-1-1 right away. Don't put themselves at added danger. If someone goes in after someone, that may mean we have two people to rescue or three people or four".

West Kelowna Fire Chief Jason Brolund says if the ice is clear and blue, it likely means the ice is strong.

That said, their is no substitute for measuring the thickness of the ice.

