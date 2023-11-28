Skating returns to Stuart Park this week

With snow in the mountains and a chill in the air, it’s time to glide back into winter with free skating at Stuart Park. Preparations are underway to ensure the Stuart Park ice rink is shining and ready for winter fun. Starting Dec. 1, residents can enjoy outdoor skating on the rink daily through late February, weather permitting. The rink opens at 11:30 a.m. on Dec. 1, but will be open from 6 a.m.–11 p.m. daily for the rest of the season (closed for maintenance Mondays from 6 a.m.–8 a.m.).



“The arrival of cooler weather ushers in the return of a beloved winter activity at Stuart Park,” says Steve Hebden, Recreation Facility Operations Supervisor. “Crews are working on getting the ice prepared, and we can’t wait to welcome our community back to the rink over the coming weeks.”



As in years past, a still-image live cam is available at kelowna.ca/stuartpark so residents can check ice conditions or see if the rink is closed for weather-related maintenance before they head to the rink. The live cam feed is updated every few minutes and is already live so residents can get a look at the ice-making process ahead of opening day.



Skates will be available to rent on-site from 11 a.m.–8 p.m. daily throughout the skating season, except for December 25, when the rental shop will be closed for the day. Visitors are reminded that equipment rentals are cash only, and weather permitting. All visitors to the rink are asked to abide by the rink regulations as posted on surrounding signs and are encouraged to wear helmets.



Drop in public skating is also available indoors at Capital News Centre, Memorial Arena and Rutland Arena. Visit kelowna.ca/skating for rates and more information.



Learn more about the Stuart Park outdoor rink or view the live cam at kelowna.ca/stuartpark

