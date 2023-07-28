iHeartRadio

Sketch released of suspect from a West Kelowna home invasion


West Kelowna RCMP would like to put a name to the face via a released sketch.  The male is a suspect in a West Kelowna home invasion that occurred on April 28, 2023. 

You can help solve a crime and qualify for a reward by calling Crime Stoppers’ anonymous tips line at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit their website at www.crimestoppers.net.

